Financial Contrast: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) versus Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 13.03% 13.64% 8.05% Cars.com 5.71% 17.43% 7.91%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $137.30 billion 2.12 $17.93 billion $7.45 16.42 Cars.com $719.15 million 1.13 $48.19 million $0.62 21.27

This table compares Alibaba Group and Cars.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cars.com. Alibaba Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alibaba Group and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 2 11 0 2.85 Cars.com 0 1 4 0 2.80

Alibaba Group presently has a consensus target price of $159.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.56%. Cars.com has a consensus target price of $17.30, indicating a potential upside of 31.18%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Alibaba Group.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Cars.com on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao, a digital retail platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a retail platform for groceries and fresh goods; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database, big data, and IoT services; and hardware, software license, software installation, and application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Quark, a platform for information search, storage, and consumption; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

