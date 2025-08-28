First Bank $FRBA Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,336 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.16% of First Bank worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 6,607.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Bank by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of First Bank from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. First Bank has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $16.89.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 million. First Bank had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 15.89%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

