Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 800.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 243,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.6% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Steger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,482.36. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $807.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $193.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.70 million. Analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

