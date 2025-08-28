Hecla Mining Company $HL Position Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,118 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Hecla Mining worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,830,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,578,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,756 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,307,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 363,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,913,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 115,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.27. Hecla Mining Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.93 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

In other news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $126,047.16. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,670.60. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

