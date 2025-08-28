HighTower Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 44.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.68, for a total transaction of $156,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,358.32. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.30, for a total transaction of $1,298,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,331.80. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,661,749. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.50.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CVCO opened at $529.78 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.46 and a 12 month high of $549.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

