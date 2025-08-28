HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 77,418 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,418 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Celsius alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Celsius by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Celsius by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Celsius by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $63.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CELH

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.