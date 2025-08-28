Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 10,536 Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,407,000 after buying an additional 1,249,704 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $245.99 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Alison A. Quirk sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $199,755.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,978 shares in the company, valued at $666,148.82. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,626,147.37. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $2,903,497. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

