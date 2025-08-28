Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 20,101 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.11%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

