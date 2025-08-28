Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,090 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 97.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

BEPC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

