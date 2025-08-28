Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 670.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Newell Brands worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 166,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 112,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.9%

Newell Brands stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,755.77. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

