Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 1,021.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 177,748 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.7%

HOG stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

