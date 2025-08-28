Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. $CABO

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 866.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Cable One by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cable One by 27.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after buying an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 23.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 294.0% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary E. Meduski purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,652. This represents a 7.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,342. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $163.30 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.54 and a 1-year high of $436.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $919.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.99.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.23 by ($5.00). Cable One had a negative net margin of 32.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $381.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABO. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $279.25.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

