Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 85,196 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 306.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,196 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of NetScout Systems worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $83,475.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,982.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,092.49. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.65.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

