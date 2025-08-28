Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth $10,858,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth $1,504,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 3.3%

SHO stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.99, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.15%.Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

