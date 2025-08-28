Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after buying an additional 67,716 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,915,000 after buying an additional 123,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,016,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $45,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS opened at $127.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.01. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.