Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 449,038 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449,038 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $424,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,016.70. This trade represents a 23.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.The business had revenue of $461.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 18.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

About Pitney Bowes

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.