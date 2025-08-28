Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 96,847 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. $AMBC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,847 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $410.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 215.40%.The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 603,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,135.73. The trade was a 4.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.