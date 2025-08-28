HSBC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

KDP stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at $82,038,836.88. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 679,601 shares of company stock worth $22,508,712. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

