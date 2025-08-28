Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 38,020.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HURN. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,626,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.2%

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $138.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.13. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,349.92. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,071.88. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,711 shares of company stock worth $624,066. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.