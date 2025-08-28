iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI Position Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,341.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 111,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $62.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.5356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

