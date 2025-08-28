Ivanhoe Electric Inc. $IE Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 496,058 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 191.5% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 722,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 474,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 68.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd sold 134,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $1,195,806.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 194,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,495.92. The trade was a 40.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

