Ivanhoe Electric Inc. $IE Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 456.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 19.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.88. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd sold 134,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $1,195,806.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 194,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,495.92. This trade represents a 40.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IE shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

