John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS Position Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of JBSS opened at $65.64 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The company has a market cap of $771.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 17.89%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

