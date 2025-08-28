KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.60 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.53 and a 200-day moving average of $138.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.31.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

