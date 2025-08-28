Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,322 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.03% of Liquidity Services worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 175,161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Liquidity Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $190,125.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,197.80. This represents a 32.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

LQDT opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.25%.The business had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.41 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.340 EPS.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

