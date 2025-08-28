MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 14,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,799,542.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,686.17. This represents a 28.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $702,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,785.60. This represents a 24.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,219 shares of company stock worth $4,908,347. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $129.63 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -128.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.