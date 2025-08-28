Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23,020 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.2% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,675,986,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2%

AMZN opened at $229.12 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.