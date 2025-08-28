Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. $MCB Position Cut by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after buying an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Hovde Group increased their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insider Transactions at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, Director Robert C. Patent sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,520,904. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence J. Mitchell sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $347,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,381.20. This represents a 26.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,077 shares of company stock worth $5,011,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCB opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Metropolitan Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.72%.

Metropolitan Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.