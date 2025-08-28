New Republic Capital LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

New Republic Capital LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.31.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $181.60 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

