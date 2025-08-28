NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 261,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,789 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 748,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

