Northern Trust Corp Buys 19,316 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 644,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AAON were worth $50,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Quarry LP increased its stake in AAON by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AAON by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 270,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after buying an additional 83,714 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, 4D Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $2,354,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,021,215.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,009.08. This represents a 69.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AAON Stock Up 0.1%

AAON stock opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.88. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $311.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

