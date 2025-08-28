Northern Trust Corp Has $46.80 Million Holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,044 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.41% of H World Group worth $46,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 4,554.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433,692 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 2,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,926,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,295 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,117,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,528 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1,280.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,901,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 480.0%. H World Group’s payout ratio is currently 114.46%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on H World Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

