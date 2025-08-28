Northern Trust Corp Has $51.38 Million Holdings in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,407 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Robert Half worth $51,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 22.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 25.9% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 318,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 65,611 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter valued at about $15,618,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Robert Half Price Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.02. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $78.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

