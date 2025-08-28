Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS $MWA

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,759,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS were worth $44,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 248,733 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $627,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 86,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,162.45. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Stock Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.82 million. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.