Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,051 Shares of NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.88% of NewMarket worth $47,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NewMarket by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,149,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,300,000 after buying an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after buying an additional 57,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 54,160.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,398,000 after buying an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NEU stock opened at $823.89 on Thursday. NewMarket Corporation has a twelve month low of $480.00 and a twelve month high of $825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $729.16 and a 200 day moving average of $635.35.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 17.28%.The company had revenue of $698.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

