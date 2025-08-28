Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,481 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,628,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $50,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 332.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 519.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 29.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $32.48 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $254,340.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 115,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,944.75. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 530,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,920. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,658. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on BOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

