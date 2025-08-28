Nuveen LLC Invests $4.04 Million in Kimball Electronics, Inc. $KE

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 245,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 85,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 23,168 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3,256.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 81.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KE shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $691.17 million, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.22. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $380.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.19 million. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.