NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 229.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NWPX Infrastructure were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NWPX Infrastructure alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, NWPX Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,000. This trade represents a 24.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 2,500 shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $127,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,363.18. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $133.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.93 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts predict that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NWPX Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NWPX Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWPX Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.