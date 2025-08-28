Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Arete Research raised shares of Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Okta Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 6.08%.The business had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $646,709.64. The trade was a 69.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,167,000 after acquiring an additional 582,956 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

