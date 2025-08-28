Orrstown Financial Services Inc $ORRF Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORRF. Wall Street Zen lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $680.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.83. Orrstown Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

