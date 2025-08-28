Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,891 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 107,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 34,778 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NVDA opened at $181.60 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

