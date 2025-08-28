Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,912 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 208,941 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.33% of Performance Food Group worth $40,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,837 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Performance Food Group news, insider A Brent King sold 9,136 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $918,259.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,935.40. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 4,348 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $437,060.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,033.52. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,353 shares of company stock worth $4,276,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $101.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. Performance Food Group Company has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

