Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR Shares Bought by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the first quarter worth $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 95.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 156,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.85. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $21.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2471 per share. This represents a yield of 1,750.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is 48.13%.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.