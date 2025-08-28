Portland General Electric Company $POR Position Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 62.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 25.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,130.15. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.49%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.