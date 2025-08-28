Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 282,848 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,848 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $37,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JANX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ JANX opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.86.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.