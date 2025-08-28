Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cabot were worth $38,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Cabot by 318.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,434 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,498,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after acquiring an additional 174,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $12,365,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,901,000 after acquiring an additional 141,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 10,385.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 139,990 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. Cabot Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.29 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at $28,661,147.04. This represents a 24.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

