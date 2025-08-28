Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 15,323 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $45,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 105,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,525,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,403,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Trading Up 0.8%

Brink’s stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average of $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.46. Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,345. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $2,380,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,023.60. This trade represents a 49.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,513. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

