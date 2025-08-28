Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 248,444 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,444 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.31% of US Foods worth $46,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 487.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 19.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $77.68 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

