Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 283,497 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 498,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $38,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 569,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $140.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.48. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,992,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,636.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 40,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $5,678,078.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,502.40. The trade was a 49.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,765 shares of company stock worth $27,455,523. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

