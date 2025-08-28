Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. $PRAX

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,797 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $41,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1,658.4% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 87,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,087,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PRAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.
Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 2.0%
NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $987.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.62.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.09. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,137.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
